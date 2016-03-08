Milan target Xhaka unlikely to leave Arsenal in January

26 December at 17:05
English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka is not expected to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.

The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit after series of unimpressive performances along with reacting poorly to criticism from the local fans as well.

However, as per the latest development, Xhaka is not expected to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window after the arrival of manager Mikel Arteta who admitted that he wanted to bring the 27-year-old during his time at Manchester City.

