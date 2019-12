Milan target Xhaka unlikely to leave Arsenal in January

English Premier League outfit Arsenal’s veteran midfielder Granit Xhaka is not expected to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window.The Switzerland international has been linked with a move away from the North London-based outfit after series of unimpressive performances along with reacting poorly to criticism from the local fans as well.However, as per the latest development , Xhaka is not expected to leave the club in the mid-season transfer window after the arrival of manager Mikel Arteta who admitted that he wanted to bring the 27-year-old during his time at Manchester City.