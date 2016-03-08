Milan, time for Paquetà to prove his worth
16 October at 19:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan’s new manager Stefano Pioli already has a clear idea of how his team will play in their next match against Lecce
The likelihood is that the Rossoneri will bet on attacking midfielder Lucas Paquetà, a player who cost the Milan-based club fee in the region of €35 million plus €10 million in add ons, but is yet to shine.
The player is liked by the club hierarchy who are now hoping that with the arrival of new manager, he will live up to the potential.
There have been reports in the recent past that French Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint Germain (PSG) are interested in acquiring the player’s services in the January transfer window.
However, Calciomercato.com can confirm that there have been no contact between the clubs regarding the 22-year-old.
Not only that but Milan is unwilling to let the player leave and only an unimaginable offer can change the mind of the club’s hierarchy.
On the other hand, it seems that PSG are unlikely to make a move for the Brazil international until or unless they will let Leandro Paredes go who is clearly not in the plans of manager Thomas Tuchel.
Daniele Longo
