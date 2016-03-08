Milan, UEFA to confiscate prize money with granted Settlement Agreement

25 October at 09:50
The loss in the derby is not the only bad news arriving at the doors of AC Milan in the last few days. The club is preparing for its third European night today against Betis and may not be able to take advantage of the already frozen prize money and cash-outs resulting from the participation in this season's edition of the Europa League.

It is true that UEFA has supported the decision of the CAS in Lausanne, by re-admitting the Rossoneri to the Europa League after the club was banned from participating in European competitions for uncertain finances.

However, it is also to be noted that the highest European organization has also frozen the delivery of awards and prize money for the participation in the Europea League pending a hearing with the club to re-discuss the Settlement Agreement.

According to La Repubblica, there is pessimism from UEFA after reading the reasons for the ruling issued by the CAS. The feeling is that in granting the Settlement Agreement, UEFA can confiscate the currently frozen premiums by subtracting them as a fine to the club.

 

