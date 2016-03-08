Milan unlikely to sign Barca’s Todibo
07 January at 17:00Italian Serie A giants AC Milan are unlikely to sign Spanish La Liga outfit FC Barcelona’s young centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo in the January transfer window.
The 20-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after failing to cement his spot in the starting XI.
There have been reports of interest from Milan in Todibo as they look to bolster their defensive unit for the rest of the campaign.
However, Calciomercato.com can confirm that the arrival of the French U21 at the San Siro is highly unlikely in the ongoing transfer window.
The main reason is the player’s wish to not permanently leave Barcelona as he believes that he can prove to be a long-term replacement of veteran defender Gerard Pique.
It is believed that the player is pleased with Milan’s interest but would not make a move to Italy permanently which does not go in the favour of the Rossoneri’s hierarchy who were keen on signing the player permanently in order to gain benefit from his services in present as well as in the future.
Daniele Longo
