Milan, victory against Fiorentina key for Giampaolo
27 September at 23:15Milan coach Marco Giampaolo needs a win against Fiorentina on Sunday if he is to stave off the critics, according to Calciomercato.com.
Vincenzo Montella’s Fiorentina have gotten off to an equally poor start to this season, only achieving five points after five games, although their draw against Juventus at home is still a strong result for la Viola.
Giampaolo, equally, hasn’t fared much better so far, only achieving six points after five games with the Rossoneri. Despite this, the odds of a Rossoneri victory from betting organisations is 2.37-1, with a draw less likely at 3.10-1 and a Fiorentina victory the least likely outcome at 3.15-1.
However, one area that is sure to be problematic for Giampaolo is his attack, who have only scored three goals so far this season, with two being from penalties, meaning the Rossoneri attack has only scored a single goal from open play so far this season. The Milan coach will have to work hard on his attack if he is to remain in his position as the season develops.
Apollo Heyes
