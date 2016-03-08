Milik: 'I want to stay at Napoli, Insigne deserves the captain's armband'
29 March at 19:30The Polish striker of Napoli, Arkadiusz Milik, spoke to Sky Italia about is future with the Partenopei.
"After the difficulties due to injuries, this is my first real year here. I'm not 100% yet, I think I can do better and still grow. Meanwhile, I'm happy with this season, I'm playing with continuity and I've scored so many goals.
"I'm happy here and I want to stay in Napoli, then let's see what happens. Ancelotti? I have a good relationship with him, he is a great person and a great coach. He has won a lot and if I do well in the field, he is even happier.
"I never said that Insigne doesn't deserve the captain's armband, he is a great person and he deserves everything. Arsenal? It's almost like an early final. If we overcome this obstacle, we will be closer to our goal," he concluded.
