Milik: 'I want to stay at Napoli, Insigne deserves the captain's armband'

"After the difficulties due to injuries, this is my first real year here. I'm not 100% yet, I think I can do better and still grow. Meanwhile, I'm happy with this season, I'm playing with continuity and I've scored so many goals.



"I'm happy here and I want to stay in Napoli, then let's see what happens. Ancelotti? I have a good relationship with him, he is a great person and a great coach. He has won a lot and if I do well in the field, he is even happier.

"I never said that Insigne doesn't deserve the captain's armband, he is a great person and he deserves everything. Arsenal? It's almost like an early final. If we overcome this obstacle, we will be closer to our goal," he concluded.