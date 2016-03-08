Milik, Mertens, Ospina, Higuain: Ancelotti discusses Napoli issues ahead of Milan shodown
24 August at 19:00Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti will face his former club AC Milan in the Serie A clash this weekend and he has discussed the Naples club’s issues for the clash.
On Milik and Mertens: "In this period I have not paid homage to the past couple, I will make an assessment of the most suitable in the race with Milan.The rotation will be natural, it is a very level group for quality.I'm not thinking about a dualism with Mertens. we did play together, the results were satisfactory, and sometimes he can play Milik, other Mertens, and finally together.”
On goalkeepers, he said: "Both can play, Karnezis did well, gave confidence to the ward in the match he was used in. Ospina is a goalkeeper, he has level games behind him. laugh 30 minutes.”
On Higuain: "Everyone knows him, maybe the players know him more than I. The guideline is not to dwell too much on the quality of the opponents.When we played against Messi I liked not to talk about it.Higuain is very strong, but we will try to make our game giving him fewer opportunities.”
