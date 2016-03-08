Milik unlikely for Milan clash
20 November at 18:50Italian Serie A gianst Napoli’s in-form striker Arkadiusz Milik is looking highly unlikely to take part in the team’s next league match against AC Milan on Saturday as he continues to recover from an abdomen injury.
The Poland international missed the Naples-based club’s previous match against Genoa and was unable to represent his national team due to same injury as well.
In the training on Wednesday, the 25-year-old was diagnosed with a “tendoned state of suffering in the abdominal area” and he is even uncertain for the team’s UEFA Champions League tie against Liverpool.
