Milinkovic-Savic deals PSG and Inter transfer blow and comments on Man Utd talks

Milinkovic tacco Lazio
13 August at 14:45
Between his injury and continuous transfer market rumours, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is destined to remain one of the most talked-about footballers of the summer. The Lazio midfielder spoke to Serbian outlet Espreso at the Belgrade airport to clarify his physical issues as well as the market rumours.

"The injury is not as terrible as they say. I don't care, I know how long it takes to recover and I can't wait to get back on the field in a few days," the Serbian midfielder clarified.

"The English transfer market is over, so the story about me moving to Manchester United is also over. I wasn't too nervous about everything that was written. I was focused on preparing for the coming season in the best possible way.

"I'm where I am and I don't miss anything and I'm working. I'm at Lazio and I don't think too much about the end of the market. Everything has been written but I know where I have my head and who I have a contract with," Milinkovic-Savic concluded.

