In an interview at the World Cup, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic more or less confirmed that he could leave Lazio this summer for Juventus.

"Every day I see a different team interested, it's a stimulus. Juventus is a great team, at the top in Italy. My brother also lives in Turin, the family is important to me

"To the Lazio fans I would like to say that I've had three wonderful years, in any case, they will remain in my heart. Now I will head back to see if I will stay or leave. Italy or abroad? I'll think about it in a few days," the midfielder concluded.



Juventus and Man Utd are very interested in Milinkovic-Savic and in the end, it could come down to the player's will rather than the offers presented.

"Now I'm going back home, to Lazio, where I have a contract, then we'll see if I stay or leave. It depends on President Lotito and sporting director Tare. I'll talk to them, the €150m price tag is not a burden, but a motivation to do better.