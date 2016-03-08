Milinkovic-Savic's agent: 'Sergej happy to stay at Lazio for another season'
03 October at 10:00Not long ago Sergej Milinkovic-Savic renewed his contract with Lazio and is now tied to the club from the capital until June 2023. However, the future of the Serb does not seem to be at Lazio, as indicated by the words of his agent Mateja Kezman to Corriere dello Sport
"We are all happy that Sergej stayed at Lazio. Ad we look with optimism to the season that has begun. The management has solid projects, aims at great national and international goals, it is constantly growing," Kezman said.
"Sergej is very happy at Lazio. I have said it many times and I repeat it. He has been wearing this shirt for 3 years and loves the club that brought him to Italy. Just as he loves the fans and teammates. He believes in these colours.
"Milan, PSG or Manchester United? I have already said many times that we received many offers, but the idea of Lotito and Tare, from the beginning, was to keep Milinkovic for another year. We worked on this aspect and at the end, Sergej said he was very happy to stay for another season.
"Will Lazio set the price? Of course. We will talk and decide together about the future of Sergej. No club agreed on anything with Lazio, there was no talk about the release clause," the agent concluded.
