Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd almost done: the figures

27 July at 12:30
​Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is preparing to become a new Manchester United footballer, which could trigger an interesting domino effect with regards to several top midfielders.
 
According to Corriere Dello Sport, the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, was in London yesterday to try and define the final details of the negotiation with the Man Utd management. The English side are ready to pay €75m plus a series of bonuses that could reach €15m.
 
In that front, the deal is yet to be defined. Lazio are pushing for the 'easy bonuses' to take the deal up to €80m, thus leaving the additional €10m as the bonuses that are harder to reach. If the deal goes through, then Kezman will collect around €10m in commission.
 
Should join the Red Devils, then it's increasingly likely that Pogba will leave the club, with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid interested in the player.

For more news, visit our homepage.  

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Lazio

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.