Milinkovic-Savic to Man Utd almost done: the figures

According to Corriere Dello Sport , the player's agent, Mateja Kezman, was in London yesterday to try and define the final details of the negotiation with the Man Utd management. The English side are ready to pay €75m plus a series of bonuses that could reach €15m.

In that front, the deal is yet to be defined. Lazio are pushing for the 'easy bonuses' to take the deal up to €80m, thus leaving the additional €10m as the bonuses that are harder to reach. If the deal goes through, then Kezman will collect around €10m in commission.





Should join the Red Devils, then it's increasingly likely that Pogba will leave the club, with the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid interested in the player.

​Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is preparing to become a new Manchester United footballer, which could trigger an interesting domino effect with regards to several top midfielders.