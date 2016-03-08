Mirabelli: 'Calhanoglu disappointed me. Icardi? I would have been even tougher with him'
19 March at 11:00Former AC Milan sporting director and Inter scout Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke to Sportitalia about both his former clubs after the derby won by the Nerazzurri on Sunday.
"In my opinion, it is true that Inter did the game and always managed to take the double lead. But I saw a Milan that did well. It was not easy after the immediate advantage and then the second goal. If Cutrone's shot went in, we would now be talking about another derby, it was a good game, even though Inter played the perfect game and deserved to win," he said.
"Icardi? I think he is a great player and a great guy. But I think nobody comes before the club, especially when it comes to Inter, with millions and millions of fans. Maybe I would have been even tougher than Inter. Not only would I have taken the captain's armband, but I also wouldn't have let him walk on the field anymore.
"In this, I totally agree with Marotta. Wanda? I would have negotiated for 5 minutes. Her triple role of a wife, mother and agent, leads to several troubles. Some things should be talked about on appropriate venues, not on TV. Me in Ausilio's place? No, he's been there for 20 years. He is now a column and will remain for another 20 (laughs).
"Calhanoglu? I'm a little disappointed. He played a good game against Inter but overall I would have expected more from him. Suso? He has got used to doing important things but now I think he is not well or at least he was not well. However, he is important even when he is not at the top," Mirabelli concluded.
