Mirabelli confirms Tottenham target will not join Inter
09 July at 19:00AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed that rossoneri star Suso will not be sold to rivals Inter Milan this summer.
Mirabelli was recently talking to AC Milan's official website and he revealed that while Suso can leave, he will not be sold to the nerazzzurri. Suso has also drawn links with Premier League giants Tottenham.
Mirabelli said: "As far as I'm concerned, the prosecutors can talk with I can categorically rule out going to Inter. It has a foreign clause but he has always stated that he wants to stay at Milan and we are confident of that he can not go to Inter."
The Italian also confirmed that no player has currently asked to leave Milan. He said: "No player and no agent has come to tell us they want to leave Milan. We are at a stage where we should understand that according to the parameters of Milan for what happened to us, we should make a zero-balance budget."
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
