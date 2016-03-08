Mirabelli: 'Giampaolo isn't a bad coach, Sarri had same problems at Napoli..'
01 October at 09:35Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli believes that Marco Giampaolo is not a bad coach and Maurizio Sarri had similar problems during his early days at Napoli.
Giampaolo is currently under stern pressure at Milan and the 3-1 defeat to Fiorentina escalated that. Milan have won only two of their six games, losing four and find themselves at 16 in the Serie A.
In an interview that Mirabelli gave to Calcio24, he gave his support to Giampaolo.
He said: "If he is forced to play 4-3-3 then he will struggle to make his game. But this does not mean that Giampaolo is a bad coach. Sarri in Naples, at the beginning, found himself in the same situation more or less.
"Evidently, Giampaolo is failing. I think a team has been built that is not in line with Giampaolo's game idea. When I chose Gattuso, they all called me crazy, but sometimes it takes courage.
"The sacking of Montella? At the time we evaluated well, it was not only a problem of results, but also of the physical condition of the team. He also had benefits then.
Mirabelli feels that Milan have to stick to a concrete plan to move forward instead of sacking managers too quickly.
"If Milan wants to go back to being Milan, they must stop living in the past, they must think only of the present. I only saw the 'flags' in the last eleven months, I see Juve winning with managers and not with flags. Similar to Inter.
"Milan has won a lot, but if it wants to get in the race, it has to look more at the concrete things at the present without thinking that you have to have coaches or managers just because they have been to Milan."
