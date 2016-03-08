For the first time since his departure from Milan, the former Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has talked about the situation that took place, speaking to the source Processo Di 7 Gold

"Mr. Li? I have the same thought like everybody else. It's odd that he bought AC Milan and left after such a short time. There are so many things to think about, of course, as it left us all by surprise.

"For me, every day living at Milan was an honour and an extraordinary thing, there were 15 months of great commitment, even if it was for a short time I was proud.

"Andre Silva? He is a player of undoubted value. We had made our choice, knowing that he would need time and confidence to settle in (Leonardo and Maldini loaned him out). One year was little, but he will be an important striker for so many years.



"Regrets? Perhaps Aubameyang, you all know what I think of him. We spent 160/170 million, but we lacked something up front. However, a team can never be defined in a single transfer market.

"Gattuso? It was right to give confidence to Montella at that moment, as far as Gattuso is concerned, he is a champion inside, he was a footballer and for me, he is a coach. He is seen as grit and strength, but he is an innovative manager, one of the best in the world, not just in Italy. Milan play beautiful football.



"Bonucci? I can only say that with us, he was a great professional and a great man, a true champion, the first to arrive and the last to leave."