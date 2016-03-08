Mirabelli: 'We almost signed Aubameyang before Bonucci happened'

02 August at 21:35
Former AC Milan sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli has revealed the club was about to sign Pierre Emerick Aubameyang in the summer of 2017 before they changed their focus to Leonardo Bonucci.

In an interview that Mirabelli gave to Tele Radio Stereo, he talked about what went down in the transfer saga which almost saw the Gabonese star join the rossoneri instead of joining Arsenal in the winter of 2018.

Mirabelli said: "We were closing for Aubameyang, my target, then this thing (Bonucci) came up. In fact, that team needed a certainty in attack. Morata was the alternative to Aubameyang.

"We had clear ideas, then we made the final choice wrong "In the last two years they still talk about organization, we have seen catastrophes in 15 months."

On Aubameyang, he said: "We were there to close, we had the agreement with the boy and almost the one with Borussia. Bonucci's negotiation displaced us, we no longer had the right economic potential."

Aubameyang ended up joining Arsenal in the winter of 2018 for a fee of around 65 million euros. Since then, he has impressed for the Gunners and even shared the Golden Boot this past season with Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

 

