Miranda: 'I would like to be a part of a victorious Inter'
03 July at 11:15Tonight, Brazil defeated Argentina 2-0 in the Copa America to qualify to the final of the competition. Inter Milan's Joao Miranda entered the pitch from the bench and at the end of the match, he spoke to Tuttomercatoweb about his future at the San Siro.
"What was it like to enter the field? Difficult but we are national team players and we need to be ready to play a minute or seven games. I had to prove that I was ready even in the most complicated moment of the match," he said.
"The public? We know that the people trust us and it certainly increases with the victory.
"Inter? Many speak out not knowing my will but I'm only thinking about the Copa America final now. When the competition ends, I will talk to the management to see if they want to keep me. If I want to stay? Yes, it's a good option. I think Inter is growing and I would like to be a part of a victorious Inter," Miranda concluded.
