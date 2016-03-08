Mission London, Paratici set for showdown talks with United for Mandzukic’s transfer
14 November at 11:25Italian Serie A giants Juventus’ Sporting Director Fabio Paratici has reached London to discuss with English Premier League outfit Manchester United the possible departure of striker Mario Mandzukic.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Turin-based since the arrival of new manager Maurizio Sarri as he was dropped from the Juve’s UEFA Champions League squad as well.
It was reported in the summer that the Red Devils were keen on signing Mandzukic as a potential replacement of Romelu Lukaku but they couldn’t get the deal done in time.
As per the latest development, United are once again ready to make an approach for the former Bayern Munich striker who is apparently also keen on moving to Old Trafford in the near future.
For this purpose, Paratici is in London to discuss Mandzukic’s transfer fee with United’s representatives.
The discussion are likely to be a complicated one as Juve are still demanding the same amount of money—€15 million—which they were in the summer whereas United are only willing to offer €10 million.
It is believed that Paratici is also in London to look for other potential buyers of Mandzukic in the Premier League where it is believed that the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham are also interested in signing the former Atletico Madrid forward in January.
Nicola Balice
