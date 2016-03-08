MLS club closing in on Milan’s target Modric
08 January at 12:00Major League Soccer (MLS) club DC United are closing in on the signing of Spanish La Liga giants Real Madrid’s veteran midfielder Luka Modric, as per mlssocceritalia.com cited by Calciomercato.com.
The Croatia international is in the final year of his contract with the club and has been linked with the likes of Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, due to his high salary demands, Milan have dropped out of the race to sign the former Tottenham Hotspur midfielder and DC United are now leading to race to sign the 34-year-old in the summer transfer window as a free-agent.
