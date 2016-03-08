Modric to Inter, Florentino refuses to meet Real Madrid star: latest updates
13 August at 09:05Inter are still hoping to sign Luka Modric but the president of Real Madrid Florentino Perez is not willing to let his midfield star leave the club following the path of Cristiano Ronaldo and Zinedine Zidane who have both walked away from the Bernabeu after the win of three successive Champions League.
Modric’s entourage is still in Madrid where the agents of the Croatian star are trying to push for the player’s Real Madrid exit.
The 33-year-old is contracted with the Merengues until 2020 and, for now, Florentino refuses to meet him by tperson to discuss his future at the club. Real Madrid’s no.1 is aware that timing will play a crucial part during these negotiations. Florentino doesn’t want to give credit to Modric’s desire to leave Madrid and believes that the player will eventually decide to remain with Real Madrid.
Reports in Spain claimed last week that Modric will sign a new contract with Real Madrid but Inter are still hoping that the player’s agents will persuade Florentino to sell the player.
Friday, Aug. 17 is the last day of negotiations in Italy, Inter have still five days of hope ahead of them.
Today Real Madrid will take a flight to Tallin where the Merengues play the European Supercup final against Atletico Madrid on Wednesday night. If Modric gets on the aeroplane together with his team-mates, Inter may have fewer chances to sign the Croat.
Andrea Sereni, adapted by Lorenzo Bettoni
