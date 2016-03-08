Modric to Inter: how Hazard's Chelsea extension could help Real Madrid
17 October at 16:35Luka Modric's contract will expire in 2020 but Florentino Perez is rushing to extend the stay of the Croatian and the Santiago Bernabeu by offering him a new deal. According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Florentino is willing to begin talks for Modric's new contract, but the player is not willing to start negotiations yet.
Inter are long-time admirers of the Croatian star with the Serie A giants who tried to sign him last summer, sparking Real Madrid's anger.
Despite Modric's indecision about his future at the club, Inter will be prevented from signing the Real Madrid star because of Hazard's possible contract extension with Chelsea.
The Italian paper claims Hazard is close to accepting a new € 18 million-a-year deal, putting an end to Real Madrid transfer speculations even before the beginning of the January transfer window.
