Modric was offered to Tottenham: the details
24 August at 13:10The entourage of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric had reportedly offered the player not just to Inter Milan, but to Tottenham Hotspur as well.
It was said that Modric was keen on a move to Inter this past summer and Inter Milan were intent on signing the player too. And while the player had told Real Madrid of his desire to leave, the Los Blancos had refused to let the player leave.
BeIn sports state that Modric's agents had offered the Croatian to Spurs this past summer and he was interested in moving back to the club from the North of London.
Real had not allowed the player to move this summer, despite him being keen on a move away from the Bernabeu.
Spurs had rejected an attempt to sign their former midfielder, who was blossomed during his four-year long stint at White Hart Lane. Modric had appeared over 120 times for Spurs during his stay in England.
Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)
