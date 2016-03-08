Moggi: "Ronaldo to Juve makes me laugh"
03 July at 15:25Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi has laughed at reports linking Cristiano Ronaldo with a move to the Old Lady.
In an interview that Moggi gave to SportItalia, he talked about rumors linking the Old Lady with a move for Ronaldo.
He said: "It makes me laugh: Juve's problem is not Ronaldo. It's putting together the defense and the midfield. For me, they could be going wrong if they want to sign Cristiano and especially with a 30 million salary everyone can forget it. I wanted to sign him as a kid, Ronaldo, but Salas said no and all failed."
Ronaldo supposedly has a release clause of 1 billion euros and reports have told that he wants to leave the Santiago Bernabeu based side this summer.
But Juventus are reportedly looking to seek help from their owners to help them fund for a move for the Portuguese superstar.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
