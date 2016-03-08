Moise Kean's agent Mino Raiola has contacted Milan for a possible January move
12 November at 22:15Milan are keen to sign Everton forward Moise Kean following his disappointing start with the Premier League side, according to a report from Calciomercato.com tonight.
The report details how Kean’s agent, Mino Raiola, is unhappy with the 19-year-old Italian’s low playing time with the squad and has already contacted the Rossoneri for a potential January move. Milan attempted to sign him last summer to no avail, but now might find more success considering Kean’s disappointing spell with Everton so far.
The player missed Everton’s 2-1 victory over Southampton last weekend due to being late to another team meeting (via BBC), showing the rift that’s slowly growing between the Italian and the English club. The teenage striker has failed to score or provide an assist in his first 11 games for the club.
The Rossoneri are hoping that the former Juventus forward can help solve their attacking woes, a problem that has seen them sit 14th in the league after the first 12 games of the season.
Apollo Heyes
