Moise Kean: 'Very few teams can help me grow like Juventus do, Drogba was my inspiration'

Juventus youngster Moise Kean has hinted at a stay at the Old Lady and has said that Didier Drogba was his inspiration growing up.Kean impressed for Juve this past season in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and became a role model not just on the pitch, but also off it.In an interview that Kean recently gave to SoccerBible , Kean talked about his future and possibly leaving Juve.He said: "I am sure that at the moment there are no other teams that can help me improve the way Juventus can do it."I was born here and I almost always wore the black and white jersey. Obviously I don't know what the future holds, but what's for sure is that I will always give the maximum."On who his role model was, he said: "Drogba was certainly a source of inspiration. I liked him a lot and he was one of my idols. I watched how he moved and how much it marked! He was fantastic."