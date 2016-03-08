Moise Kean: 'Very few teams can help me grow like Juventus do, Drogba was my inspiration'
10 June at 15:55Juventus youngster Moise Kean has hinted at a stay at the Old Lady and has said that Didier Drogba was his inspiration growing up.
Kean impressed for Juve this past season in the absence of Cristiano Ronaldo and became a role model not just on the pitch, but also off it.
In an interview that Kean recently gave to SoccerBible, Kean talked about his future and possibly leaving Juve.
He said: "I am sure that at the moment there are no other teams that can help me improve the way Juventus can do it.
"I was born here and I almost always wore the black and white jersey. Obviously I don't know what the future holds, but what's for sure is that I will always give the maximum."
On who his role model was, he said: "Drogba was certainly a source of inspiration. I liked him a lot and he was one of my idols. I watched how he moved and how much it marked! He was fantastic."
Go to comments