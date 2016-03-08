Monaco close to signing Inter and Juventus starlets
19 June at 15:55French giants Monaco are reportedly close to signing Inter starlet Dalbert and Juventus youngster Rolando Mandragora.
Both Mandragora and Dalbert have drawn constant links with moves away from their clubs, with Mandragora already being used by the bianconeri in multiple swap deals already and Dalbert being linked with a loan move to Monaco.
Gazzetta dello Sport report that Monaco have edged very close to signing both Dalbert and Mandragora.
While Mandragora will cost about 20 million euros, while Dalbert will be an initial loan deal worth 3 million euros with an option of making it permanent for a 24 million euros fee.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
