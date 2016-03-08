Monaco eye move for Claudio Marchsio
11 June at 10:35Reports from IlBianconero suggest that French side Monaco would like to sign Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio this summer.
Marchisio has been Juventus through and through and has been at the club ever since he started playing football back in 1993. He has fallen out of favor at the club now and with the arrival of Emre Can, time for him on the pitch is likely to reduce. He could make only 15 appearances this season.
IlBianconero state Monaco as a possible destination for Marchisio, who will likely be on his move this summer.
Monaco have prepared an offer for the Italian and the Old Lady too are open to selling the club legend.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
