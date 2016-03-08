Monaco have made an offer for young Juventus star Moise Kean,

The Italian broadcaster confirms that the Ligue 1 side is very interested in the 18-year-old, who spent last season on loan at Verona.

Though he only scored four times, he is seen as one for the future by many, but is unlikely to find any playing time in Turin.

Leganes are known to be monitoring the situation, and Leeds are interested too.

Yet the Italian attacking promise - who played 19 times last season with the Scaligeri - has a problem: Juventus view him as someone who can be sold with a buy-back clause, something Real Madrid did to them with Alvaro Morata and the famous Recompra clause.

The problem, of course, is that Monaco don’t want to play ball,

The idea is that Leeds are interested in inserting a buy-back. This latest offer from Monaco? We don’t know yet.