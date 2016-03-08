Inter have chosen Keita Balde , and the player has chosen Inter. With that said, Monaco are not planning on stopping this operation, even without a technical counterpart in return.

For now, Antonio Candreva is not sure on joining the French side in the deal for Keita Balde, which has started an evaluation process at Inter to find potential other counterparts. There have been several different reports regarding this, but the likes of Dalbert, Gagliardini, Joao Mario and Karamoh have all been linked with the deal.

However, the only certainty is that Inter have decided to occupy their last non-EU spot with the arrival of Keita Balde, who played for Lazio for four years before moving to Monaco last summer.

The formula for the transfer will be a paid loan with an option to buy at €30m, the same amount spent last year buy Monaco on the player. His current salary is worth around €3.75m per season until 2022.