Monchi confirms Man Utd target could be sold this summer
09 July at 16:55Roma sporting director Monchi has admitted that Juventus and Manchester United target Lorenzo Pellegrini can leave the club this summer.
Monchi was recently unveiling another one of Roma's new signings earlier today in Ivan Marcano, who has joined on a free transfer from Portuguese side Porto. During the press-conference, Monchi was asked about players that Roma can sell this summer.
Monchi: “I know Ivan well, I've followed him for a long time. He could have stayed at Porto or chosen another club but he wanted to come here.”— AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) July 9, 2018
Marcano: “I had a few options but this was the best project on the table: a top club that was very interested.”#ASRoma #Trigoria2018
He said: "There are some possibilities that we sell Dzeko, Manolas or Pellegrini. But there are those for which we have no offers. I know you do not believe me but it's true. I read the newspapers every morning, but until now they have not really arrived. If it arrives, we will study it and decide.
"Alisson, once recovered the post World tiredness, will come back to play a season at least or even better than the last."
Pellegrini rejoined Roma last summer from Sassuolo and has attracted the interest of Juventus, Manchester United and Arsenal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
