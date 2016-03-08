Monchi: 'I don't talk about refs but VAR should have been used'

03 November at 21:45
Roma sporting director Monchi believes that the VAR should have been used when Fiorentina got their first goal in their clash earlier today.

The Spaniard was recently talking to Sky Sports, reviewing the game against the La Viola. He said that the VAR should have been used, but he doesn't want to blame the referees.

He said: "Roma  deserved more, unfortunately the game changed and I'm sorry. I never talk about the referee and I do not want to do it, he is not responsible because it's difficult on the pitch.

"There is the VAR, the rigor is not there. Roma is perhaps the team that speaks less, even last week maybe there was a penalty against Napoli. It is not the first time."

The giallorossi came to 7th in the Serie A following the disappointing draw, two points off the top four with 16 points on board. Their next game sees them host Sampdoria.

