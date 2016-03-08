Monchi on why he left Roma: 'The idea of ownership was different than mine'

18 March at 15:25
New Sevilla sporting director Monchi has revealed why he left Roma, days after Eusebio di Francesco was sacked.

Roma are enduring a bad season this time around, with blame being thrown around to both Monchi and Di Francesco. Despite having been linked with a move to Arsenal, Monchi rejoined Sevilla recently.

Monchi was presented as the Andalusian club's new sporting director today and during the press conference, he revealed as to why he ended up leaving Roma recently.

He said: "I left Rome for a simple reason: we realized that the idea of ownership was different than mine. The president thought it was better to go to the right, I to the left. It was not right to continue like this. I can only speak well of Pallotta and of all those who had a reason to take me to Rome. You will never hear my word against society and against Rome. We understood that the roads were different and we decided to stop."

