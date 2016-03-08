Monchi reveals updates about Juventus and Arsenal target
26 June at 17:35Roma sporting director Monchi has given an update regarding the future of Juventus and Arsenal target Lorenzo Pellegrini.
The Italian midfielder rejoined Roma from Sassuolo last summer after the giallorossi exercised their buy-back clause of 10 million euros for the player. Pellegrini appeared in 28 Serie A games last season, scoring thrice and assisting four times.
Monchi was recently involved in a press-conference to unveil the signing of Javier Pastore. He was asked about the future of Pellegrini.
Monchi said: "I met Giampiero Pocetta (Pellegrini's agent, Ed ) last week, and we did not talk about his goodbye. We are calm."
Not just Juventus and Arsenal, Pellegrini has also drawn links with Manchester United.
