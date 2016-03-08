Monchi: 'Roma kicked me out. Injuries cost us 20 million euros'
18 October at 00:00Sevilla sporting director Monchi spoke about his experiences as Roma sporting director to Spanish media outlet El Confidencial via Calciomercato.com today.
"When I came back from Rome, or better, when they kicked me out, so let's talk about something else, I started to feel that the season had been very complicated and with so many injured players, so I conducted a study. Not using your players for 15% of the season has a sporting cost, economic around 20 million and especially in the results account.”
The 51-year-old Spaniard had a grisly dismissal from the Giallorossi last season, being blamed for the team’s poor acquisitions in the transfer windows and the reason why club hero Daniele De Rossi left the team to join Argentinian side Boca Juniors.
He returned to his former club Sevilla, where he previously worked as a sporting director and played as a goalkeeper during his 11 year playing career.
Apollo Heyes
