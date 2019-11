Monchi rules out Sevilla’s move for Juve target Rakitic

Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi has ruled a move to sign FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the near future.The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI since the arrival of young Frankie De Jong in the summer.Monchi, while talking to Canal Sur Radio cited by Calciomercato.com , ruled out a move for the midfielder who has spent three seasons at the club from 2011 to 2014 and is now attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus."I don't know if it will happen in a few years, but today it is very difficult,” he said. “He has a contract with Barcelona and is from Barcelona. He has not lost his love for our club, but today it is something unrealizable.”