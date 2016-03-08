Monchi rules out Sevilla’s move for Juve target Rakitic
27 November at 11:05Spanish La Liga outfit Sevilla’s Sporting Director Monchi has ruled a move to sign FC Barcelona’s veteran midfielder Ivan Rakitic in the near future.
The Croatia international has been linked with a move away from the Catalan-based club after losing his spot in the playing XI since the arrival of young Frankie De Jong in the summer.
Monchi, while talking to Canal Sur Radio cited by Calciomercato.com, ruled out a move for the midfielder who has spent three seasons at the club from 2011 to 2014 and is now attracting interest from the likes of Italian Serie A giants Juventus.
"I don't know if it will happen in a few years, but today it is very difficult,” he said. “He has a contract with Barcelona and is from Barcelona. He has not lost his love for our club, but today it is something unrealizable.”
