Monchi tells Liverpool and Real Madrid Roma’s condition to sell Alisson
28 May at 19:25Roma director of football Monchi talked during the event Football Leaders about the future of Alisson who is wanted by Liverpool and Real Madrid.
According to reports in Italy the Reds prefer to sign the Brazil International over AC Milan star Donnarumma.
“For now there is nothing concrete on Alisson. There are no offers and the player doesn’t want to leave so for the moment there are no conditions to sell Alisson. We are happy to keep him, transfer rumours are normal at this stage.”
Alisson’s agent is due to meet Roma in the coming weeks to discuss a possible contract extension of his client.
Liverpool have set their maximum offer for Donnarumma and have made Alisson their transfer priority, according to reports in Italy. In addition to that, Mino Raiola has just claimed that the 19-year-old could remai at AC Milan 'forever'. Monchi's words mean Alisson could leave, but only if the right offer is submitted.
