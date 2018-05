Gigio Donnarumma could remain at AC Milan forever. According to Sky Sport that’s exactly what Mino Raiola said during the event ‘Football leader’ in Naples. The Italian agent began a ‘transfer war’ with AC Milan last summer. One year ago Raiola didn’t want Donnarumma to sign a contract extension with the club and afterBack in September heand since then he has been insisting that the 19-year-old could have left the San Siro in the summer.​According to RMC Sport Raiola said that “fans must be respected, especially the smart ones. Donnarumma can remain at the club forever, that’s what they’ve always wanted. I know no sense of humour could be easier to see the Chinese gone rather than Donnarumma.”MORE AC MILAN NEWS - HERE