Raiola: ‘Donnarumma could remain at AC Milan forever’
28 May at 18:20Gigio Donnarumma could remain at AC Milan forever. According to Sky Sport that’s exactly what Mino Raiola said during the event ‘Football leader’ in Naples.
The Italian agent began a ‘transfer war’ with AC Milan last summer. One year ago Raiola didn’t want Donnarumma to sign a contract extension with the club and after many weeks of negotiations he agreed a new € 6 million-a-year deal for his client.
Back in September he sent a formal letter to AC Milan claiming that Donnarumma had been‘forced to sign a new deal with the club’ and since then he has been insisting that the 19-year-old could have left the San Siro in the summer.
Today is probably the first time that Raiola claims Donnarumma’s stay at AC Milan could be long term.
According to RMC Sport Raiola said that “fans must be respected, especially the smart ones. Donnarumma can remain at the club forever, that’s what they’ve always wanted. I know no sense of humour could be easier to see the Chinese gone rather than Donnarumma.”
