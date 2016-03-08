Montella addresses Fiorentina relegation fears: 'We have ourselves to blame'

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella has said that they have themselves to blame for finding themselves in the relegation scrap in the Serie A.

The La Viola are yet to win a single game after the return of Vincenzo Montella at the club. They are also struggling for goals and a loss to Genoa on the last day of the campaign could see them come ever close to the drop, if Empoli beat Inter.

Montella was speaking at a press conference recently and he talked about the situation at the club recently.

He said: " We worked on the mental aspect, to understand well what happened in the last seven games . The destiny got in the way but we can play the season, defending Florence and Fiorentina.

"The team continues to see it well, but it is also true that the unbelievable happened on the pitch. We are in this condition because of ourselves, but too much has been said about the fact that the championship after Atalanta was over ."

 

