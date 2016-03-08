Montella on Giampaolo: 'He is doing a great job, he will take time..'

Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella has praised Marco Giampaolo and believes that he will take time to completely settle into the job at the rossoneri.A former Milan manager himself, Montella saw Fiorentina snap their 18-game long losing streak in mid-week when they beat Sampdoria 2-1 away from home. They currently have five points from six league games.He said: "​He is doing a great job, he is bringing a new methodology and it will take time and work to make everyone work better. I don't trust Milan because he has international players, it's always a fascinating test."On Gaetano Castrovilli, he said: ​ "He has great qualities, but it still has to grow in many aspects, such as shooting from the outside or the last pass. He has very great qualities, but it still has to work hard."Montella revealed that he isn't surprised by Franck Ribery's form. He said: ​"I'm not surprised if a champion of his level agrees to come to Fiorentina, pride does not betray him. When he chose to come I had no doubt he was of this level."