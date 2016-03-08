Montella wants Khedira as 'New Pizarro' at Fiorentina

26 July at 19:45
Fiorentina manager Vincenzo Montella is keen on signing Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira this summer.

Khedira is expected to be out of the plans for Maurizio Sarri at Juventus and has been linked with a Juve exit this summer, especially with the arrivals of Adrien Rabiot and Aaron Ramsey.

La Viola boss Vincenzo Montella is looking to sign players who can be signed for free but have the charisma, ability and experience to help the side challenge in the Serie A, Calciomercato understand.

Montella feels that Khedira embodies that type of player and he is convinced about signing the German midfielder. Montella feels that Khedira is the sort of player who brings tactical intelligence to the plate which can be crucial for his system.

The relations between Juve and Fiorentina are tense because of the Federico Chiesa but Fiorentina won't miss the chance.

 

