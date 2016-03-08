We can reveal that the Rossoneri want a number of players (Abate, Montolivo, Bertolacci, Mauri and Zapata) to leave the club to free up that sum.

They are the result of Adriano Galliani’s last years, as well as Max Mirabelli and Marco Fassone’s botched franchise revamp, which resulted in a lot of money being spent for little gain.

Milan have the second wage bill in Serie A, their €129m a

% increase compared to 2017-2018, and only behind Juventus’ €193.23m.

Leonardo and Maldini, who are now running the Diavolo’s transfers, are thinking of investing to bring Milan back to prominence - Gonzalo Higuain’s €9m salary is an example - but also want to lighten the squad.

The players whose deals are expiring in 2019 are the ones to watch out for, but so are the likes of Fabio Borini and Halilovic, who earn a combined €4m a season.