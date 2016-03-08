Monza, Sporting Director Antonelli: 'We are focusing on strong, passionate players...'
18 September at 20:15Monza Sporting Director Filippo Antonelli spoke to Italian media outlet TuttoC.com via Calciomercato.com today about the Serie C sides summer transfer window and the future of the club.
Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi purchased the club in late 2018, after selling his beloved Milan the year prior. Since his arrival as owner, the club have failed to gain promotion to Serie B, but are hoping to change that this year after a 5th place finish last season.
On the market, Filippo Antonelli said the club are looking for players who are passionate about the project at Monza.
"This year's market is also the result of choices made last season such as Locolano, Fossati and Chiricó. We're talking about players we had to wait for because they had been coming from months where they had played very little. And this year we are focusing on other strong players, with a great desire to participate passionately in the Monza project, as indicated by President Berlusconi, the CEO Galliani and the Fininvest group".
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments