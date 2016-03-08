Morata could be AC Milan's American gift
21 July at 14:30Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata could be the Elliot Fund's first gift to AC Milan this summer.
Morata joined Chelsea from La Liga giants Real Madrid last summer for a fee of about 60 million pounds, but he has failed to nail down a place for himself in the first team, despite having scored 11 times in the Premier League for the Blues.
Tuttosport report that Elliot Fund will look to sign Morata this summer and the Spaniard could be the American owner's first gift to rossoneri.
Milan's position in the Europa League was reinstated yesterday after a CAS ruling and while Sky Italia report of Milan having agreed personal terms with Karim Benzema, Morata is also in the frame to join the rossoneri.
Gonzalo Higuain is also a target, but the Argentine is closer to Chelsea than Milan because of Maurizio Sarri's presence at Stamfor Bridge. It is said that Milan feel Morata fits the bill for them and a rough agreement has already been reached for the former Juventus man.
For more transfer news and updates, click here.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments