Morata wage demands putting off Milan
07 June at 09:10Reports from SportItalia say that Alvaro Morata's wage demands could be too much for Serie A giants AC Milan.
Morata joined Chelsea last summer for a fee in the region of 75 million euros and while he did score 11 times, he failed to impress and nail down a spot for himself in the first team. Reports have linked him with a move back to the Serie A, with Juventus and AC Milan told to be possible suitors.
SportItalia though, report that while Morata will be willing to move to Milan and the club want to sign him, Morata's wage demands are putting the rossoneri off from doing a possible deal with Chelsea.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments