Moratti: 'Inter can focus on Scudetto. The market...'
18 December at 10:40Former Inter president, Massimo Moratti, was intercepted on the sidelines of the Christmas dinner by reporters, including Calciomercato.com, and commented on the moment of training coached by Antonio Conte.
On the champions league exit: "It was a difficult group with lots of pitfalls".
On the mercato: "I believe that a team is already there, then it will evaluate the coach if he needs some help. In January all the injured players come back: Inter is in good shape, it doesn't have all this need to do market".
On a possible scudetto: "On the other hand, I think that no one could be so sure about the fact that he is first in the standings. They were really very good. If you can believe in the scudetto? Like no".
Anthony Privetera
