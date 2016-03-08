Moratti: "Juve? One of the strongest in history"

"In the league, you can lose points because of the Champions League. However, Juventus are used to the pressure of playing in two important competitions, I think they can be considered as one of the strongest teams in history," he began.

"They have shown this for seven years, with great character and professionalism. The season? I like it, many teams are playing very well. Hopefully, it will be a good fight until the end. The team that has disappointed me the most is Roma, because Milan have done more than what was expected from them," Moratti concluded.

There has been a lot of talk about this season for Juventus, with many saying that this could be one of their last chances of winning the Champions League with this team.