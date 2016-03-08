Moratti to run for Federation President?
03 October at 13:30After the official candidacy of Gabriele Gravina, backed by the National Amateur League, the referee association and the association of coaches, the political moves in the race for the Presidency of the Italian Football Federation continue.
The most important step, as always is expected by the Lega Serie A, which has not yet nominated its candidate.
According to Sky Sports, today at lunch Juventus president Andrea Agnelli will meet former Inter president Massimo Moratti together with the president of the Lega, Gaetano Micciché.
The goal of this meeting will be to propose to Moratti to run for the presidency of the FIGC sponsored by the Lega Serie A.
However, time is running out and today's meeting will be decisive in one direction or another. The elections for the new president of the Federation will be held in Rome on October 22, but the Serie A clubs will have to nominate their candidate and present him by Friday this week.
Go to comments