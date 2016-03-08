Mourinho aims dig at Man Utd board: 'Klopp and Guardiola could sign any players they wanted'
02 May at 11:35Jose Mourinho has aimed a new dig at Man United and the club's running by saying that Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have been allowed to sign the players they wanted.
Mourinho was sacked as the United manager in the last few days of 2018 and was replaced by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. But the Portuguese's reign at United was marred by troubles with the board and the inability to be able to sign the players he wanted.
In a recent interview Mourinho gave to BeIn Sport, Mourinho was talking about the success of Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.
He said: "I would like to go to a club and be in a position to do what Klopp and Guardiola could do. Of Liverpool who started the game against Barça, how many players were already at Anfield when Klopp arrived, and when Guardiola was not happy with the four fullbacks he had at Manchester City, he bought four more in the same summer that he liked best. Not to mention when he bought Claudio Bravo, then he didn't like Bravo anymore and bought Ederson the following season.
"Jürgen has been in Liverpool for three and a half years and has won absolutely nothing, but he still has the confidence and support of the club and the environment, which create the conditions to keep trying to win. That is why, as I said before, for my next job I will not even start talking to a club unless I first get to know what the club wants from me, what goals it sets and what it can make available in terms of facilities."
