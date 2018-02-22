Mourinho calls Bonucci ahead of possible Man Utd move
16 May at 09:20Manchester United boss José Mourinho is reported to have made contact with Leonardo Bonucci to offer him to move to the Old Trafford in the summer.
According to Tuttosport, the Special One want to sign a new centre-back in the upcoming summer transfer window and the Italian defender is one of the first names in his shortlist.
Due to their economic struggles, AC Milan will need to sell a jewel of their crown next summer. Gigio Donnarumma is expected to leave the San Siro but Mourinho’s call to Bonucci could open new scenarios for the rossoneri who sit sixth in the Serie A table and have already qualified for the Europa League this season.
AC Milan are not going to listen to offers below € 40 million but they could also be open to sell the player on loan with obligation to buy.
Contacts, however, have already begun. Bonucci is one of Manchester United’s target for next season.
